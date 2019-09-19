CDN Digital named finalist in four categories of Visayas-wide Globe Media Excellence Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Daily News Digital was named finalist in four categories of the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) 2019 in ceremonies held on Thursday night, September 19.

CDN Digital was finalist in the Explanatory/Investigative Video Story of the Year for Digital, Explanatory/Investigative Report of the Year for Digital, Breaking News of the Year and Social Media Advocacy of the Year.

GMEA is a yearly award initiated by Globe Telecommunication, timed during the celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom Week, that recognizes outstanding journalists and bloggers in the Visayas and their works that made an impact in the community.

Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo’s story on the 62nd anniversary on the Magsaysay crash in Mt. Manunggal was nominated for Explanatory/Investigative Report for Digital.

Read about it here: 62 years of Magsaysay plane crash: History inscribed in Mount Manunggal

The award, however, went to Lars Rhick Vladimer Albay for his story on the efforts of Iloilo women to convert beach trash into useful materials. Albay also won the Environmental Story of the Year award.

Michelle Joy Padayhag’s video documentary on a blind fisherman from Argao was a finalist for Explanatory/Investigative Video Story of the Year in the digital platform.

The video documentary had Christian Maningo, a former photo/video correspondent of Cebu Daily New, as videographer and was edited by former CDN social media specialist Korinna Lucero.

Delta Dyrecka Letigio’s situation story on the opening of the Mambaling Underpass was also among the finalists for Breaking News of the Year. The award went to Leo Udtojan of the Visayas Bureau of the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Read about it here: Did Mambaling underpass help improve traffic flow along N. Bacalso? CCTO believes it did

Meanwhile, the Siloy is Watching segment of CDND’s Social Media Team, which tackled on the waste disposal of all-you-can-eat restaurants, was nominated under Social Media Advocacy of the Year. Blogger Vernon Go won the award for his promotion of mental health awareness./elb