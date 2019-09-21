Experience the Fusion of Gastronomic Delights and B2B Opportunities at CEFBEX 2019

Cebu is known for a lot of things. From its breathtaking natural wonders and remarkable cultural heritage to the sheer accessibility of its urban landscape and the warm hospitality that Cebuanos readily extend to visitors, it’s no wonder that it is hailed as the Queen City of the South. Yet if there’s one thing that truly sets the city apart from the rest, it would be Cebu’s rich and dynamic culinary culture.

Home to a variety of world-class dishes and iconic delicacies, at the heart of Cebu is an enduring passion for tastes and flavors that reflect the ever-evolving identity of Cebuanos. Having committed itself to nurturing the Visayan food and beverage industry, the Cebu Food and Beverages Expo returns for its 11th edition with an exciting offer to “Experience the Fusion” of gastronomic innovations and limitless B2B opportunities.

As remarked by Jill Aithnie Ang, Managing Director of Worldbex Services International, “CEFBEX is a premier venue for the region’s F&B players to showcase the latest and freshest food and service innovations to the market. CEFBEX not only extends an advantageous opportunity for businesses and companies but also for the local community by encouraging them to exercise an exploratory approach towards their dining experiences.”

Last year, CEFBEX collaborated with over 100 companies to showcase over 130 booths; with each one showcasing unique and delightful F&B products and services. This year, CEFBEX is ready to deliver an even bigger and more impressive display of the freshest and most delectable food and beverage finds from across the country and beyond.

Apart from serving up an extensive product showcase, a significant aspect that makes CEFBEX the ultimate food event in the region is its line-up of exciting event highlights. At this year’s show, CEFBEX is excited to present the first-ever Latte Art Throwdown, which is a friendly competition among local baristas to find out who can free-pour the best latte art.

Attendees are also invited to check out the Cebu Farmers Market, where select exhibitors will be showcasing the freshest organic, vegan food items, as well as non-food organic product throughout the expo. Meanwhile, for those who wish to learn more about the F&B industry are encouraged to take advantage of the CEFBEX Seminars. Free and open to all, the CEFBEX Seminars will feature a series of talks that will be led by top industry practitioners.

Those who love a good kitchen battle will surely appreciate the return of this year’s CEFBEX Culinary Cup. Back with its two exciting competition categories, the 4th Home Chef edition once again gathers the region’s best home cooks for another epic culinary battle while the Interschool Division invites students from various schools to contend against one other in various categories including Table Set-Up, Fruit Carving, and more. Also making a much-awaited comeback is this year’s Flair Challenge which will witness the region’s finest student and professional bartenders go head to head with their flairtending skills.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the Cebu Foods and Beverages Expo is happening on October 10 to 13 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. Admission to the show is free, simply register at cefbex.com.

For more information, call (02) 656-9239 and follow @CebuFoodsAndBeveragesExpo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram.