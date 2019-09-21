Consolacion town clean-up generates 5K kilos of trash

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Around 5, 000 kilos of garbage were collected during a clean-up drive in the coastal area of Barangay Laray in Consolacion town this morning, September 21.

The activity, which was in celebration of the International Coastal Clean-up Day, was participated by 200 individuals which included town officials, Miss Consolacion candidates and some volunteers.

While he expressed gratitude to those who joined the clean-up drive at the mangroves swamp in Barangay Laray, Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado also called on other town residents to practice proper waste disposal especially in their respective homes.

“We are calling on our constituents to avoid disposing their garbage in undesignated areas and (to) strictly observe the No Segragation, No Collection Policy,” he said.

The five-hour clean-up, which started at 6 a.m., filled two trucks with garbage which they collected from the mangroves swamp in Barangay Laray. | dcb