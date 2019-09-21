Act of Kindness: Mandaue City restaurant employee feeds stray dogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is not just a home to beautiful people and sumptuous food, it is also home to a lot of loving and amazing people.

One of them is this unidentified woman from Talisay City whom Gretel Eleazar, founder of Saving Strays Cebu, photographed on Thursday, September 19, while feeding stray dogs who loiter the vicinity of a mall at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

Feeling grateful of what the woman did, Eleazar said she immediately brought out her cellular phone to document her act of kindness.

During their brief talk, Eleazar found out that the woman, who was in her 40s, has also adopted at least 15 dogs that she found on the streets. The latest addition to her collection was a pregnant stray dog whom she adopted just last week.

Eleazar said she could not help but express her admiration for dog lovers like this Talisay City-native, the reason why she posted a photo of the woman on her social media page.

The woman, Eleazar said, works in one of the restaurants in a Mandaue City mall.

She told Eleazar during their talk that she would normally set aside excess food to feed stray dogs in the area during her lunch breaks.

“She has been doing this for 2 years. Every day except if day off lang niya, sa iyang lunch break siya nag feeding all around the area sa restaurant where naay strays,” Eleazar told CDN Digital.

(She has been doing this for two years already. Every day, except on her day offs, she would feed stray dogs that she would find at the vicinity of the restaurant where she works in.)

But the woman, is doing her good deeds in private, afraid that she may lose her job if her boss finds out.

The woman had told Eleazar during their talk that her boss has warned her against bringing excess food outside of their restaurant to feed stray dogs in the area. But she continues to do so in private.

“She’s very humble. (She) does not want (her name) to be mentioned (in my social media posts) and (she does) not even boast (of) what she does,” Eleazar saoid.

This story of the unidentified woman from Talisay City is one that is worth reading and worth sharing because it manifests that one does not have to be rich or be someone great to do small acts of kindness. | dcb