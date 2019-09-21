University boys in viral molestation video send ‘feelers’ to police they are willing to cooperate in the probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The university men involved in the viral video of a girl being molested while unconscious inside a car have sent “feelers” to the police that they are willing to cooperate in the investigation.

The feeler to cooperate came just as the police were “almost ready” to file charges against the culprits in the alleged molestation incident posted online based on the testimony of the victim who, accompanied by her parents, earlier came forward and lodged a complaint, according to Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief.

Vinluan diclosed to CDN Digital by phone this afternoon, September 21, some of the suspects, through their parents, have approached the police and informed that they were willing to cooperate.

“Yung parents mimso ang nagkusa na makipag cooperate sa amin (The parents themselves voluntarily cooperated with us),” said Vinluan.

Vinluan did not say how many or if all of the four university boys involved in the case sent the feelers.

Vinluan also declined to provide additional details as to what other steps they have so far taken for the case, as they were still not done with the documentation especially for the victim who needed to undergo several assessments and tests. ”

She said they will make public the details of the case when their case folder is ready.

The city police chief also said that aside from the four university boys who were mainly involved with the recording and uploading of the video, there were six others who will be held liable after they were traced by the police as the first few who shared the video when it was uploaded early this week.

“As per the anti-cyber crime law, pati ang nag share ay may kaso din,” said Vinluan.

(As per anti cyber crime law, even those who shared will be charged with a case.)

Vinluan added they were making all the efforts to finish all the documentation process that would help strengthen the case so they could file the case by next week. /elb