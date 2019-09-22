USJR’s Baby Jaguars keeps top spot in Cesafi Men Football secondary division tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite splitting their matches this weekend, the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars has remained at the top spot in the secondary division of the 2019 the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Football Tournament held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USJ-R lost to Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 2-0, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, but had enough time to recover and edged the defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 3-2, Sunday, September 22.

Charles Unabia scored an early goal for the Greywolves with just two minutes into the match. DBTC’s win over the USJ-R was sealed by Josh Asignar in the 54th minute.

Scoring for USJ-R against Ateneo were Vincent Tejas and Christian Agot. Tejas had a brace (16th and 76th) while Agot found the back of the net in the dying minutes, 87th, of the match. Christopher Osawa scored both goals for Ateneo.

Ateneo, also split their matches as before losing to USJ-R, it had a 4-0 routing of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown.

SMS Boystown also bowed to the University of San Carlos – Basic Education (USC-BED), 2-1, in the other secondary match Sunday. Thus USJ-R has a tighter grip of the top spot with nine points owing to its 3-1-0 win-loss-draw record.

DBTC and USC-BED have the same seven points but the Greywolves take the second spot owing to its goal difference of 13 points. USC-BED with a goal difference of three points settles for the third spot. DBTC and USC-BED both tote a 2-1-1 card.

The defending champion, Ateneo, is at the fourth spot with six points equivalent to 2-2-0 card while SMS is at the bottom as it has yet to post a win./elb