Lapu traffic enforcers undergo surprise drug test
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) were made to undergo surprise drug testing this morning, September 23.
The result of the testing administered by City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) remains unavailable as of this writing.
“Officers will face dismissal from office if proven positive for illegal drug use,” says an advisory posted on the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration Facebook page at 2 p.m. today.
Photos below were grabbed from the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration Facebook page.
