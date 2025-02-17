Coach Kio Basketball secures first win in CYBL Chairman’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Coach Kio Basketball bounced back in style on Sunday, defeating Simpol Basketball-PYFBA 78-65 to notch their first win in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025.

It was a fitting redemption for head coach Kristoffer Dave Cabajes and his squad after suffering a 59-94 blowout loss against the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in their tournament opener under Group A on Saturday.

This time, Coach Kio Basketball found their rhythm, banking on a strong defensive effort to overpower Simpol Basketball-PYFBA during their game on Sunday at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Francel Flores led the way with a stellar double-double performance, tallying 16 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Lance Alilin also made his presence felt with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, while Christian Longakit rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Coach Kio Basketball built their biggest lead at 65-48 late in the game, fueled by an aggressive defense that forced 34 turnovers from Simpol Basketball. They capitalized on these mistakes, converting them into 32 points.

Additionally, they dominated the painted area, outscoring Simpol 54-42 in inside points.

No player from Simpol Basketball finished in double figures, with Crowee Sly Bas and Axel Cordova leading the team with nine points apiece.

Coach Kio Basketball will look to build on this momentum when they face Salazar Colleges-Salazar Institute of Technology (SC-SIT) on February 23.

