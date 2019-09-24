Images from fire scene in Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines–A fire broke out in Barangay Basak San Nicolas on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer Oliver Tautho of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City said they received the alarm at 8:21 a.m. and was raised to second alarm at 8:27 a.m.

The fire reached third alarm at 8:32 a.m. It was declared under control at 8:37 a.m. At 8:57 a.m. fire officials declared “fire out.”

Watch Tautho’s interview here:

Fire in Basak San Nicolas Cebu City Sept 24, 2019 WATCH: Senior Fire Officer Oliver Tautho of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City gives details about the fire that broke out in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019. He said at least seven houses were burned in the morning fire that was reported at 8:21 a.m. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月23日周一

Here are some images from the fire scene: