Cebu City to to build tenement in Barangay Kamagayan terminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Legal Office has denied the request of Barangay Kamagayan to build a sports complex on a lot in Junquera Street that is being used as a terminal.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the city legal officer, said that the city has to deny the request because Mayor Edgardo Labella is planning to build a five-storey tenement building in the area.

“The marching order of the Mayor is to seriously support his administration’s socialized housing program under the Gasa sa Paglaum project,” said Gealon.

“In that light, the CLO has to deny the request of Barangay Kamagayan to construct a covered court in the premises of the temporary terminal there,” he added.

Gealon said Kamagayan may still use the area as a temporary public utility vehicle (PUV) terminal.

Barangay Kamagayan has asked the mayor if it can use the lot as a sports complex, as it is currently a city-owned lot being used as a PUV terminal.

The barangay wanted to utilize the lot for its constituents, but Gealon said more city constituents will benefit a tenement.

The mid-rise tenement can house at least 100 families with a 30-square-feet space for each family.

The tenements will also be furnished with centers for health, skills training, and daycare./bmjo