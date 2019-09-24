‘Low-budget’ Thor video by Cebu students gets high reach on social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Classrooms are the best witnesses of a student’s life.

Inside that four-cornered room, many things happen, from triumphs, struggles, and everything in between.

Proof of this is what happened at a classroom at the City Central School in Cebu, where a group of students showed their creative side.

This is what they did:

For those who don’t get it, the group reenacted a scene from the Marvel movie, Thor, using low-budget props.

Johnfrancis Tańeca, 18, a junior high school student of the school, shared the video of this hilarious reenactment and explained how they came up with the idea.

“It was during our break then we decided to reenact the Thor movie because we have this prop that lookes like the armor of Thor. Then, someone turned the lights on and off to make the effect complete,” says Tañeca.

“It was just for fun and then my classmates decided to take a video for memories sake.”

The video, which was uploaded on September 9, 2019, was viewed 1,700,000 times, with 109,000 reactions, 88,000 shares and 2,600 comments as of September 24.

We’ll be waiting for your next movie reenactment, John! /bmjo