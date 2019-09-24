Cesafi 2019

UC Baby Webmasters now 4-0

By: Mars G. Alison September 24,2019 - 07:45 PM

UC’s Luther Leonard soars for a layup against USJ-R in a Cesafi high school game at the Cebu Coliseum. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters now have a tighter grip of the top spot after scoring a 73-51 rout over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the High School division of the 2019 Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum. 

King Balaga had 17 points for UC, which now has a 4-0 (win-loss) record. 

UC – USJ-R CESAFI GAME

USJ-R tasted its third straight loss in the tournament. 

Kevin Kendrick Guibao finished with 22 points for USJ-R albeit for a losing cause. /bmjo

Watch the game here via Cesafi Live:

