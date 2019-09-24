UC Baby Webmasters now 4-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters now have a tighter grip of the top spot after scoring a 73-51 rout over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the High School division of the 2019 Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

King Balaga had 17 points for UC, which now has a 4-0 (win-loss) record.

USJ-R tasted its third straight loss in the tournament.

Kevin Kendrick Guibao finished with 22 points for USJ-R albeit for a losing cause. /bmjo

