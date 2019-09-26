Dating someone from the media? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In Cebu, journalists and broadcasters recently celebrated the Cebu Press Freedom Week, which is one of its kind in the Philippines.

During this week, media people can get to relax and share their talents as they highlight camaraderie and the passion for journalism.

Journalists and broadcasters require a different set of responsibilities. They also require a different kind of relationship.

Let CDN Digital take you around what it takes to date someone from the media:

Always on the go

Dating someone from the media may give you a shocking feeling once you see their bags full of stuff that could last them for days. This is because media people should always be prepared. One second, a fire can break, or a politician may call for a press conference. So, yes, they bring backpacks around like their lives depend on it.

Knows almost everything

They should know everything that’s happening around because that’s their job. So, if you share a thing or two to them and they go and say, “Oh, yeah, I heard about that already,” don’t get dismayed. It’s part of their job to be updated on almost everything.

Can cancel at the last minute

Don’t get too sad if they cancel a date on the spot. Journalists and broadcasters can never operate their own time. They need to respond to where the news is.

Good in conversing

You will never be bored dating someone from the media. They have opinions on almost everything. And expect that in every in-depth conversation you have with them, you’ll learn a thing or two.

A lot of stories to tell

Aside from the fact that some of them are very good at speaking, a lot of the journalist and broadcasters have a lot of stories to tell. From human interest stories down to the economic growth of a country. Name it, they can tell you the stories behind it. Their job is a very exciting job and they have a lot of stories to tell that would also excite you.

If you date someone from the media, be prepared to be on a roller coaster ride of emotions because they live and breathe their job.

But one thing’s for sure, they’ll love you just like how they love sharing correct information to others. And nothing’s fake. /bmjo