Talisay Fire: Man saves neighbor’s children from burning house

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 20-year-old man from Sitio San Antonio in Brgy. Linao in Talisay City, Cebu saved two of his neighbor’s children from their burning home on Wednesday afternoon.

Gian Esmajar shared that he saw the children, aged 2 and 5-years-old, near the door of their house. He grabbed one of them while the other one started to run outside.

Before the rescue happened, Esmajar said that he informed his neighbor, Minie Rose Cordero, of the fire next door. Cordero was with her three young children then since her husband was at work.

The fire started at the residence of Evangeline Manreal, who was not home when the it broke out. The fire also engulfed the house that the Cordero family was renting.

In panic, Esmajar said that Cordero fled with her one-year-old child. She unconsciously left behind her two other children, a boy and a girl.

“Ang inahan naratol. Ako giingnan, gawas diri Te kay naay sunog. Nisud siya, dugay kaayo nigawas. Ako giingnan pagdali dira Te kay daku na kaayo ang kayo. Human, init na kaayo gud. Iyang gikuha ang usa ka bata, nidagan siya. Ang duha iyang gibilin. Ako lang gikuha ang bata,” Esmajar said in an interview with CDN Digital.

When he saw that the children were still inside their home, Esmajar said that he rushed inside and grabbed one child while the other one started to run outside.

The inside of their house was already very hot then which could have scared the children.

“Og wala pa ko, kuyapan gyud tong bata. Init na man kaayo,” Esmajar said.

Talisay fire

Fire Officer 2 Mardee Auxtero, investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, said they received a report on the fire incident at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.

The first alarm fire was placed under control at 2:45 p.m. before it was finally put out at 2:55 p.m.

Damages caused by the fire was pegged at P150,000.

Talisay City fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the Wednesday afternoon fire, as of this writing.

