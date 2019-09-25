CHR calls for ‘total elimination’ of hazing after PMA cadet’s death

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has called on the “total elimination” of hazing in schools and non-school-based organizations following the death of a Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadet due to hazing.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said the agency vehemently opposes all forms of hazing that “directly curtails the right to life of individuals particularly the youth.”

“The Commission has zero-tolerance for hazing and calls for its total elimination in all schools and non-school-based organizations, including in military and army training,” she said in a statement Wednesday.

“We must end the culture of violence especially among the ranks of our future leaders in the military sector and disavow in unequivocal terms the use of physical, mental and psychological violence in their training activities,” the official added.

PMA Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio, 20, died last September 18 after complaining of stomach pain.

He was reportedly confined at the hospital twice in the previous month and had bruises on his stomach consistent with hazing.

Dormitorio’s death prompted Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista to step down as PMA Superintendent, a move the CHR commended.

READ: PMA chief quits post over cadet’s hazing death

READ: 4 PMA cadets in hazing kicked out, doc axed

Hazing has been a recurring issue in the country’s premier military training institution as well as law schools with some even resulting in deaths.

Dormitorio’s demise came even as President Rodrigo Duterte signed last year a law banning all forms of hazing law. /kga