Angtud resigns from Local School Board; prepares to vacate post at Cebu DepEd office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Rhea Mar Angtud has expressed her intention to already withdraw as co-chairperson of the Cebu Provincial Local School Board (SLB).

“For peace, harmony and goodwill and with the pending transfer of the undersigned, she would like to manifest her intention to step down as co chairman of the Local School Board effective today,” said Angtud in a letter which she sent to the LSB this morning, September 25.

She asked LSB members to select her replacement from among her three assistant schools division superintendents.

While she skipped today’s LSB meeting, Angtud’s letter was among the items discussed during the gathering held at the Capitol.

But LSB members turned down her request for a withdrawal of her co-chairmanship of the board.

Lawyer Manolette Dinsay, Capitol legal consultant, told the board that Angtud’s co-chairmanship comes with her position as the Cebu Division Schools Superintendent.

Dinsay said that she could only relinquishment her position after she is also replaced as the DepEd Cebu head.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the board’s chairperson, did not object to Dinsay’s explanation.

In 2018, several chief executives in Cebu initiated a signature drive to seek Angtud’s replacement and transfer outside of Cebu province.

During the LSB meeting in August 2019, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, who is also president of the League of Municipalities – Cebu province chapter, also lashed at the failure of DepEd Cebu province officials to coordinate with town officials in the implementation pf projects in their respective localities.

Lawyer Orville Dela Cerna, DepEd Cebu provincial legal officer, told LSB members that Angtud was already preparing to vacate her post as head of the Department of Education’s (DepEd’s) Cebu provincial office.

Dela Cerna, who attended the LSB meeting on Angtud’s behalf, said that the Cebu Division Schools Superintendent was only waiting for her transfer order that is expected to be released before the month ends. /dcb