Tata Negro’s brother killed; body left inside burning home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The younger brother of slain drug lord Tata “Negro” Llaguno was killed in his Cebu City residence earlier today, September 25.

Cary “Tangkag” Llaguno was murdered by still unidentified men who also burned his home located in the mountain barangay of Malubog.

“Based sa gibuhat sa iyaha (Tangkag), gipusil siya unya gisunog pa gyod. Kahibaw ta nga ang nagbuhat niini, suko gyod kaayo niya,” said Police Captain Dexter Basirgo, the chief of the Mabolo Police Station,

(Tangkag was killed and later on left inside his burning house. This gives us an idea that whoever did this was very angry at the victim.)

Llaguno’s killing happened a few hours after a certain Francisco Vinluan was also killed by still unidentified men while in Barangay Mabolo, Tuesday night.

Vinluan, an ex-convict, was said to be selling illegal drugs in Barangay Mabolo when killed.

Basirgo said they are looking at two possible motives – illegal drugs and personal grudge – in Llaguno’s killing.

He does not discount the possibility Llaguno may have earned the anger of drug personalities who had him killed.

Basirgo said it was also possible that Llaguno’s killing was related to a water refiling business that he operates along Panagdait Street in Barangay Mabolo.

Sonny Loredo, Llaguno’s father-in-law, told the police that at least 20 men, who carried high-powered firearms and wore bullet proof vests, barged into their home at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspects brought everyone else outside of their home, except Llaguno.

Loredo said they later on heard gun bursts and saw their house burn with Llaguno still inside.

Basirgo said that only a syndicated group could afford to keep well-equipped killers.

The police chief admitted though that they still do not have any concrete evidence that would give certainty to the theories that they are now pursuing.

“Wala nako kahibaw ngano nahitabo ni niya karon nga nisurrender naman ni siya,” Basirgo said.

(I don’t know why this had to happen when he (Llaguno) already surrendered to the police.)

Basirgo said that Llaguno surrendered to the police in 2018 during the massive implementation of the Oplan Tokhang.

Since then, Llaguno was made to undergo rehabilitation and placed under the supervision of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) just like the other drug surrenderees.

But Barsirgo said it was possible that Llaguno returned to his illegal drugs business.

The police chief said they are now doing a background check on Llaguno to identify the person or persons whom he may had conflict with.

“Atong tan-awon ang tanang posibleng motibo,” he added.

(We are looking at all possible motives.) /dcb