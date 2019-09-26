Cebu Archbishop Palma: New auxiliary bishop has much to offer to the archdiocese

CEBU CITY, Phillipines –Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that he expects great things from new Bishop Midyphil “Dodong” Billones, for his service as auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Palma said that the 50-year-old Billones is a “young” bishop who has much to offer to the archdiocese and can easily connect to the younger faithful.

“Considering, both the religious aspect and culture of the Cebuanos, we look forward to this important event. Knowing that indeed with his (Billones) presence, there are many spiritual and pastoral programs of the Church that can now be attended to more personally and more efficiently. Knowing he is a young bishop, he has a lot of energy,” said Palma.

Palma urged the new auxiliary bishop to serve the Archdiocese with love and sacrifice as shown by Jesus to his disciples. He said that Cebu is a special archdiocese because it is the cradle of Christianity in Asia.

The prelate said the coming of the new auxiliary bishop is just in time for the preparation of the upcoming 500th anniversary of Roman Catholicism in the Philippines, which will be hosted by Cebu City on 2021.

He said that this is one of the biggest project or goal of the Church, which he believes Billones can help make successful with his energy and charisma to the faithful.

As for Billones, he said he is honored to serve the Archdiocese of Cebu, especially for the upcoming quincentennial anniversary of the Church.

He plans to empower the laity because he believes the laity plays an important role in the success of the Church.

“I believe in the empowerment of the laity. There is so much giftedness for the men and women who are on fire with their service to the Kingdom of God. I hope to learn from them and work side by side from them,” said Billones.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Palma said that Vatican recently revealed that another auxiliary bishop will be assigned to Cebu in the coming months.

Palma said the Papal Nuncio, or the representative of the Pope to the Philippines, has already rounded up candidates for the position and Pope Francis is expected to make a decision anytime soon.

“It may take some time, but expect that soon another one (auxiliary bishop) will be assigned here in Cebu,” said Palma.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, which has seven districts and 24 vicariates, is entitled to two auxiliary bishops, whose main job is to assist the Archbishop. /bmjo