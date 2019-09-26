PRO-7 sets up new police station in Barangay Buenavista, Guihulngan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new police station will be established in Barangay Buenavista in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, in response to the call of its city council to have a permanent police precinct in the area.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said Guihulngan City has been requesting for a new police precinct in the area after the killing of Buenavista Barangay Captain Romeo Alipan, who was shot dead inside his home on July 24, 2019.

The initial plan was to place a police detachment in the area following the incident but Sinas said a detachment is also “detached” from the community as they only do patrols and respond to crimes.

A police station is a more permanent establishment where the jurisdiction of a place is given to the particular station, with the police chief as its head.

Not only can police stations conduct patrols in their jurisdiction, they also deal with the community through accepting complaints, blotter reports, and investigate possible crimes.

The police station can also facilitate the filing of charges against suspects and can provide security when requested by the local government unit.

Sinas said this permanency is what he envisioned for Buenavista, instead of a mere police detachment. He said the residents will feel safer meeting, knowing, and interacting with their own local police.

“Buenavista is the biggest barangay in Guihulngan City. It is a ‘taboanan’ (market place) of the other mountain barangays in the city. We will fulfil our promise to place a precinct there,” he said.

PRO-7 will be opening the police station on Saturday, September 28, 2019.