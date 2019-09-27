Rescuers have reached girl atop telco tower in Medellin

CEBU CITY — The woman seen sitting atop a telecommunication tower in Medelin town in northern Cebu is a 17-year-old girl who is now about to be brought down from the tower by rescuers, a village official said.

the girl climbed on top of a telco tower in Barangay Poblacion at around 6 a.m. today, according to Barangay Antipolo Councilman Elman Languido, a correspondent on a radion station in Bogo City.

He said the elder sister of the minor told him that her sister was “possessed by an evil spirit.”

It added that the girl was a former student of a private school in Medellin.

As of now, rescuers have reached the girl and about to bring her down from the tower.

The rescuers were accompanied by the elder sister of the girl who helped them in the negotiation.

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines and rescuers from the local government unit also helped in rescuing the girl./elb

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, you can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if you need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

