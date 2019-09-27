Nationwide transport strike to push through Monday, Sept. 30 — groups

MANILA, Philippines — The nationwide transportation strike scheduled on Monday, Sept. 30 will push through despite the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)’s appeal, major transportation groups said Thursday.

“Tuloy na po ito, wala na pong atrasan, bumagyo, lumindol o ano pa man. Ang nationwide transport strike sa Lunes ay kasadong kasado na po, hanggang sa probinsya ang lahat po ay nakalarga na at handa na,” Dindo Rosales of Alyansa Kontra PUV (public utility vehicle) phaseout said in a press conference at the House.

(We will push through with our transport strike, even a typhoon or earthquake can’t stop us. The nationwide transport strike on Monday is all set, even in provinces.)

The LTFRB on Wednesday appealed that transport groups call off their transport holiday, warning that those would join may face suspension or cancelation and revocation of their franchise.

Efren De Luna, national president of the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), clarified that they are not against modernizing but the immediate phaseout of jeepneys and UV express cars by July 2020.

Jun Magno from Stop and Go Coalition called on President Rodrigo Duterte to hear their demands and scrap the planned phaseout of old PUVs under the Department of Transportation’s modernization program.

“Ito po ay hindi para pahirapan ang mamamayan. Kami po ay humihingi ng panmanhin sa ating mamamayan, kailangan lang po naming gawin ito para makarating sa ating Pangulo,” Magno said.

(We are apologizing to the riding public. We don’t want to burden you but we have to do this so the President would hear our appeals.)

Democratic Independent Workers’ Association (DIWA) Rep. Michael Aglipay was also present during the briefing. He said he filed House Bill No. 4823 which would gradually modernize PUVs in three years.

Aglipay said his bill proposes a “fair and reasonable” modernization plan, which provides a P500,000 financial aid as well as lighter loan terms for drivers. /je