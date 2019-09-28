Rey Caitom up against Indonesia’s Nggenggo for WBC ABC minimumweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tonight is the night that former ALA boxer Rey Caitom Jr. has been waiting for.

Caitom will finally be taking a step closer to his dream of becoming a boxing world champion as he vies for a regional title this evening, Saturday, September 28, 2019,

A six-time amateur boxing national champion, Caitom will go up against Indonesia’s Elias Nggenggo in 10 rounds for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council minimumweight belt in Singapore.

Caitom’s fight will be the co-main event of the Singapore Fighting Championship (SFC) 8 Renegades of Fight.

The other main event will have Singapore’s and Asia’s best, Nurshahidah Roslie, going up against undefeated Fan Yin of China for the WBC Silver Super Bantamweight world title.

Caitom in a chat with CDN Digital earlier today is upbeat about his coming fight tonight.

“Ma champion nata ani. Ready na sa fight buyag Lang,” said Caitom who returned to boxing late last year.

(We will become a champion. I am ready for the fight.)

Should he be successful in clinching the regional title, Caitom will get a world ranking, which would bring him a step closer to his dream of bagging a world boxing title.

“I dedicate this fight to my family, relatives, to all boxing fans out there and most importantly to all my clients here (Singapore) who supported me from the beginning,” said Caitom.

The 33-year-old pug also expressed his gratitude to the people who paved the way for him to achieve his dream.

“I would love to thank my sponsor for this fight, AKE International, TSW Technologies, Panalay Tailoring in Cebu, WOH HUP Company, my mentor Neil Yong, my training gym Juggernaut fight Club, my promoter coach Arvind Lalwani, who gave me this opportunity to fight for the WBC ASIA Championship in SFC 08, to Matthew, thank you bro for helping me in my training,” Caitom added.

Yesterday, he weighed in at 104 pounds, ensuring the fight.

Should plans push through, Caitom might get a chance at a world title fight by December./elb