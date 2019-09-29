IN PHOTOS: Cebu leg of the 2019 National Milo Marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 24,000 runners crowded Osmeña Boulevard this morning, September 29, for the Cebu leg of the 2019 National Milo Marathon.
Some raced to the finish line while others opted to just walk and enjoy the early morning sun.
Here are some photos taken from the event:
Around 24,000 runners joined the 2019 Milo National Marathon Cebu Leg. | Gerard Francisco
This boy paused for a short prayer before the start of his run. | Gerard Francisco
Participants raced to the finish line of the 2019 National Milo Marathon. | Gerard Francisco
Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo joined the 5K category of the 2019 National Milo Olympics Cebu Leg. | Gerard Francisco
This duo appears to be enjoying their early morning run. | Gerard Francisco
Taking a quick water break, this female runner buys a bottle of water from a nearby vendor.
Participants from the Camp Lapu-Lapu Elementary School in Barangay Apas, Cebu City show their dance moves in the Elementary Division of the cheer dance competition. | Gerard Francisco
To boost their energy, performers from the University of the Visayas Minglanilla campus started their routine with a sip of their favorite nutritional energy drink. | Gerard Francisco
The University of Visayas took home the grand prize in the college division of this year’s Cheerdance competition. | Gerard Francisco
