Cesafi High School Division: Baby Webmasters still undefeated; USC pulls off win vs SWU Phinma

Games Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Cebu Coliseum

High School

12:30 p.m. CIT-U vs DBTC

2 p.m. SHS-AdC vs CEC

3:30 p.m. UV vs USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters managed to hold on to the top spot in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Baby Webmasters bucked off the spirited challenge put up by the Baby Panthers, 56-51, Saturday, September 28, at the Cebu Coliseum to keep their win-loss record clean at 5-0.

UC’s Luther Gabriel Leonard almost had a double-double performance after he finished with 12 points and pulled down nine boards.

“Hugtan ang among defense unya execute lang gyud sa among mga play, sa among gipang practice,” said Leonard of their coach’s instruction during the halftime break.

(We had to tighten our defense and execute the plays that we practiced.)

The loss dropped the USPF Baby Panthers to the third spot with a 3-2 card.

Kyle Niño Ochavo was the only Baby Panther who finished in double figures with 14 points.

The Baby Webmasters had a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 22-17, but Ochavo instigated a rally in the ensuing quarter to bring down UC’s lead to just a point, 30-31, going into the halftime break.

The game deadlocked four times. The third quarter ended with a 47-all score.

Leonard then pulled UC up with a triple play with Maczi Micutuan, Kenvon Nade Pondoc and Eldiebrando Sevillejo chipping in to keep the Baby Webmasters at arm’s length before sealing their win.

Prior to the UC versus USPF game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors ended a three-game losing skid at the expense of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras, 76-69.

Towing USC to its second win so far was Nathaniel Montecillo with 17 points.

Montecillo said he dedicated the game to his grandfather who is suffering from cancer.

The win pulled USC up to sixth place alongside SWU Phinma as they each have a 2-3 win-loss record. / dcb

BOXSCORES:

FIRST GAME

USC Baby Warriors (76) – Montecillo 17, Baruc 16, Buzon 16, Booc 8, Atilano 6, Tagalog 1.

SWU Phinma Baby Cobras (69) – Villanueva 28, Arulo 8, Aznar 8, Crauz 8, Limana 5, Rueda 5, Babuena 4, Calizar 4, Dela Cruz 4, Libatog 3, Ceniza 2, Cole 2.

SECOND GAME

UC Baby Webmasters (56) – Leonard 12, Balaga 11, Blanco 6, Enriquez 5, Lapiz 5, Sevillejo 5, Pondoc 5, Micutuan 4, Gako 3.

USPF Baby Panthers (51) – Ochavo 14, Suello 9, Octaviano 6, Isabelo 5, Singson 5, Yap 4, Delos Reyes 2, Espina 2, Singson R. 2, Soco 2.