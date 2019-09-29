UV Baby Lancers deals USJ-R Baby Jaguars their 4th straight loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers thrashed the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 81-69, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the Baby Lancers to even their win-loss record to 2-2 in the High School division of the 9th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Christian Jay Alilin top-scored for the Baby Lancers with 21 points.

The USJ-R Baby Jaguars continues to languish at the bottom as they have yet to barge into the win column this season.