UV Baby Lancers deals USJ-R Baby Jaguars their 4th straight loss
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers thrashed the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 81-69, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win allowed the Baby Lancers to even their win-loss record to 2-2 in the High School division of the 9th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Christian Jay Alilin top-scored for the Baby Lancers with 21 points.
The USJ-R Baby Jaguars continues to languish at the bottom as they have yet to barge into the win column this season.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.