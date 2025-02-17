Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2025: Embark on a journey beyond limits

The Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) 2025 transformed Ayala Center Cebu into a thriving travel marketplace from February 14-16, attracting thousands of eager seekers to explore travel opportunities, exclusive deals, and immersive experiences.

The CTCI has established itself not just as Cebu’s premier travel fair, but as an essential launching pad for those looking to embark on extraordinary journeys.

Under the theme “Travel Beyond Limits,” the ninth annual CTCI delivered on its promise of connecting travelers with extraordinary destinations and deals. The expanded event space at Ayala Center Cebu buzzed with activity as over 100 exhibitors showcased their offerings across the three-day event.

CTTA President Alan Carvajal said in his welcoming remarks, “Our shared passion for travel transcends borders and brings people together in extraordinary ways. For nine years, CTCI has served as a gateway to new journeys, connecting travelers with destinations that inspire and experiences that transform.” He emphasized the fair’s role in encouraging travelers to push boundaries and seek adventure.

This year’s event marks the first to fully utilize the newly expanded event space at Ayala Center Cebu, creating an immersive and dynamic experience for all. Attendees were able to take advantage of exclusive airfare and travel package deals from over 100 exhibitors, including major airlines like Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Cathay Pacific. Leading cruise lines, travel agencies, and prestigious hotels and resorts such as Bai Hotel, Be Resorts, Crimson Hotels & Resorts, Bellevue Resort, and more were also on hand with their exciting vacation packages.

Beyond the deals, CTCI 2025 offered engaging activities, including a Valentine Travel Concert, a thrilling Travel Auction, and exclusive promotions from participating exhibitors. Enhanced event services were also provided by RCBC, Amadeus, and PLDT. Tourism boards from Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan also showcased their unique destinations, expanding the world of travel possibilities.

RCBC, a key partner of the event, presented a range of exclusive offers. First Vice-President and Group Head Angela Mirasol announced special deals for RCBC credit card holders, including up to P5,000 in gift certificates. Non-cardholders can apply for on-site credit card approval, and RCBC also unveiled its new “Tap to Phone” service for merchants. Mirasol emphasized the value of travel experiences as lasting gifts, stating, “The best thing that you can give to people you love is an experience that they’ll never forget.”

Leonard Bryan Sansolis, Regional Head of Philippine Airlines, reiterated the airline’s commitment to connecting people and cultures. He highlighted PAL’s expanding network, particularly from its Cebu hub, and their dedication to providing world-class travel experiences.

As the event concluded, organizers and participants alike celebrated its success in inspiring wanderlust and providing practical resources for adventure-seekers. The CTCI has established itself not just as Cebu’s premier travel fair, but as an essential launching pad for those looking to embark on extraordinary journeys.

