Ceniza wins SUGBU tilt, 83-year-old Mauro steals the spotlight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Veteran bowler Rene Ceniza showcased his experience and precision on the lanes to clinch the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament on Sunday, February 16.

Ceniza, a multiple-time monthly champion, delivered a stellar performance in the championship round, rolling a 203-pinfall to secure the title.

He outclassed Marvin Sevilla, who finished second with 176 pinfalls, while Bebie Mauro settled for third with 159 pinfalls during the tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

While the championship round had its fair share of excitement, the biggest storyline emerged during the qualifying rounds.

At 83 years old, Mauro defied expectations, proving that age is just a number. She dominated Division C with an impressive 704-pinfall total in a four-game series, marking the first time in her career that she topped a competition and advanced to the stepladder finals.

Affectionately known as “Nanay Bebie” among her fellow SUGBU bowlers, Mauro outperformed Kianne Cesar (693) and Dory Enoveso (657), who finished second and third, respectively, in Division C.

In Division B, Sevilla, who later finished as runner-up in the championship round, topped the qualifiers with 780 pinfalls. Lemuel Paquibut (770) and Noli Valencia (767) took second and third place, respectively.

The Division A competition had its own dramatic twist. Mark Hodgkinson emerged as the division champion with an impressive 876 pinfalls but opted out of the championship round due to a prior commitment.

This paved the way for Ceniza, who had placed second with 800 pinfalls, to seize the overall title. Nestor Ranido (753) rounded out the podium in third place.

