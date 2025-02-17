Fighters clear weigh-in for ‘Fists of Fury 5’ boxing event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for “Fists of Fury 5: Sumbagay sa Talisay” after all featured boxers successfully passed the official weigh-in on Monday, February 17, at the Games and Amusements Board Central Visayas (GAB-7) office.

The fight card, scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, at the Barangay Lagtang Gymnasium, is headlined by an eight-round Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title bout between Joperson Trazo of the Chao Sy Stable and Marlon Alejandro.

Trazo stepped on the scales at 105 pounds, while Alejandro weighed in at 103.8 pounds.

Promoted by Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy of Chao Sy Boxing Promotions, the event also features several promising prospects.

Undefeated Jefrey Jimenez (3-0, 1 KO) of Chao Sy Stable weighed in at 108.8 pounds for his six-round light flyweight clash against Cerwin Genosas (2-3), who registered 107.9 pounds.

Another unbeaten Chao Sy prospect, Vicente Unidos (2-0, 1 KO), hit 123 pounds on the scale ahead of his super bantamweight six-rounder against Venjie Patac (2-12), who weighed 120.8 pounds.

Dave Peñalosa

The event will also mark the highly anticipated return of Dave Peñalosa (17-1, 12 KOs), the nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa and son of former two-time world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa Sr.

Earlier reports suggested that Peñalosa’s fight against Vicente Casido (6-5-1) was uncertain due to internal concerns. However, both fighters met at the GAB office and confirmed that the bout will push through.

Peñalosa weighed in at 135.5 pounds, while Casido came in at 139.2 pounds.

