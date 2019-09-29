Caitom is new WBC Asian Boxing Council minimumweight champ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former ALA boxer Rey Caitom Jr. has clinched his first regional title.

Caitom inflicted a second round knockout on Indonesia’s Elias Nggenggo to become the new World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council minimumweight champion, Saturday night, September 28, 2019, in Singapore.

Nggenggo was sent down on the canvas by Caitom’s right overhand.

“Very happy kaayo ‘coz naa nako real belt na gyud from professional boxing. Mao ni reason why I came out of retirement last year. Not very easy but I made it,” said Caitom in an online chat with CDN Digital.

(I am very happy because I finally have a real belt from professional boxing. This is the reason why I came out of retirement.)

Caitom, 33, was a six-time amateur boxing national champion but he never advanced to the professional stage and instead went into an early retirement.

However, the dream of becoming a professional world boxing champion would just not go away for Caitom, thus he returned to the ring late last year.

Now, that he finally has a regional title, he will get a world ranking, which would enable him to fight in a world championship.

Although, he still has to consult with his promoter for their next move.

“Wala pa ko sure unsa(I am not yet sure what is) next but maybe December (for his next fight). Need to discuss with my promoter,” said Caitom. /elb