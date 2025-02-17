NBA: LeBron James says he won’t play in All-Star game

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — LeBron James said he has withdrawn from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, citing a nagging ankle and foot injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers star revealed his decision not to play in remarks to reporters ahead of Sunday night’s games at the Chase Center.

“You will not see anything from me tonight,” James, 40, said. “Unfortunately I will not be in uniform tonight.

“Still dealing with ankle and foot discomfort, so I will not be playing tonight, unfortunately. You know I hate that. But I’m looking forward to seeing the format.”

James, making his 21st appearance in the All-Star game, had been due to play for “Team Shaq” selected by Shaquille O’Neal, alongside stars such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

