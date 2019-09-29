USC Warriors ends 1st round of eliminations with 4-2 card

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors ended the first round of elimination with a 75-59 routing of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 75-59, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Froiland Mangubat towed USC with 18 points which included five shots from the arc.

The win allowed USC to finish the first round of elimination with a 4-2 win-loss record, in the College division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

UC, for their part, dropped to a 2-3 card.