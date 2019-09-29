Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities to deploy vehicles to transport stranded passengers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The city governments of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are also bracing for the possible effects of the nationwide transport strike on Monday September 30 and ready to provide vehicles to ferry stranded passengers.

Mandaue city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Felix Suico told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they are preparing government vehicles to counter the possible effects on the city of the nationwide transport strike.

He said that the pick-up point will be at the City Hall area, where stranded passengers can be ferried toBanilad and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral in Cebu City.

Suico added that they hoped all stranded passengers can be taken cared of, with the Cebu city government and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) also deploying vehicles to transport the affected commuting public.

Around 200 drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Metro Cebu were expected to join Monday’s nationwide transport strike organized by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) to protest the plan to phase out PUVs 15 years old and above as part of the government’s jeepney modernization plan.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office led by Nagiel Bañacia is also preparing for the effects of the transport strike.

Government vehicles will be available to transport stranded passengers from the city’s major thoroughfares to Mandaue city areas.

Bañacia said the Lapu-Lapu City DRRMO will be on Blue Alert.

“We will implement our contingency plans for transport strike. In case there will be paralysis of transport in the morning or in the afternoon, the city will have some bus or trucks to ferry the passengers to Mandaue. We are requesting LTFRB to issue special permit for Ceres, Sugbu Transit and MyBus so that they can add more units to ply Lapu-Lapu City route,” he said.

They are also asking the barangay vehicles to assist in rescuing stranded pasengers in their barangays./elb