PUV operators who join transport strike can lose their franchise, says LTFRB-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB)-7 warned public utility vehicle (PUV) operators that they might lose their franchise if they participate in the transport strike tomorrow, September 30, 2019.

Earlier, members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu said that they will participate in the nationwide transport strike.

The Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO) and Piston have announced their plans to stage a nationwide transport strike to protest the planned phaseout of aging Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) and UV express service vehicles starting next year as part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“CPC (certificate of public convenience) is a privilege just like a driver’s license wherein if the holders or grantees violate, this will be cancelled,”LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto said, adding that the agency has issued a memorandum circular on the matter.

Montealto said that members of the InterAgency Council for Traffic (IACT) composed of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will help in monitoring operators and drivers who will participate in the transport strike.

“Kanang pag-strike ninyo, pag-rally, privilege na ninyo pero provided nga dili mo makaapekto sa mga mananakay ug mahimo man gud nang economic sabotage,” Montealto added.

He said that the IACT will record the plate numbers of those public utility jeepney (PUJ) units who did not ply which will be submitted to LTFRB-7.

Montealto added that they will be sending summons to the operators of the PUJ units and if proven that they’ve participated in the transport strike, they will cancel the franchise of their units.

In 2017, LTFRB had cancelled the CPCs of at least 20 jeepney operators and drivers who joined the transport strike led by Piston in Manila./elb