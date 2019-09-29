30 buses readied to assist stranded passengers in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) will deploy around 30 buses in order to rescue stranded passengers in today’s nationwide transport strike.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu has announced that they are expecting around 200 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators Â will be joining the strike meant to protest the government’s plan to phase out aging PUVs.

“We have 30 standby buses. Lima ani moadto pagawas sa (five will go to the) south, lima pagawas sa (five to be in the) north ug ang uban kay (and the rest will be) within Metro Cebu area,” LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto said.

Aside from this, Montealto is also expecting local government units (LGUs) to deploy their buses.

Military trucks from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also be available in case the buses and other vehicles Â readied both by LTFRB and the concerned LGU will not be enough, said Montealto. /elb