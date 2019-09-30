Skin 911 to hold blessing and ribbon cutting in Minglanilla

No need to brave the traffic in the major cities of Cebu.

The Skin911 Facial and Slimming Centre will open its doors soon at the Belmonte One in Barangay Calajo-an, Minglanilla.

A blessing and ribbon cutting is held on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Eleanor Velasco, the president, and chief-executive-officer of Skin911 Group said the Minglanilla branch will give convenience to clients coming from the southern part of Cebu province.

“Part of our mission is to be the solution for every skin emergency. Thus, we want Skin911 to be more accessible and near to our clients,” she said.

The Minglanilla branch is under the franchise of Eline M. Leonardo. This is her third branch after South Town Centre in Talisay City and City Soho Mall in Cebu City.

The Skin911 Facial and Slimming Centre opened in 2006 with 19 branches located in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Consolacion, Bohol, Dumaguete City, Tacloban City, Davao, Pagadian City, Butuan, Koronadal Branch, and Banawe. Quezon City.

After Minglanilla, Velasco said that there will be two more branches to open in Davao and one in IloIlo City in October.

The award-winning facial and slimming centre is known for its affordable and excellent services for facial, non-surgical beauty procedures, lasers, cosmetic tattoo, and permanent hair removal.

Because of the quality services and well-trained staff, the company has received several awards from different award-giving bodies.

The recent was the Philippine Social Media Star Brand Awards and the Best Choice Awards 2019.

The Skin911 Facial and Slimming Centre received the Hall of Fame fo Star Brand Skin Care Clinic from by the Philippine Social Media Examiner, Events, and Marketing Services, Inc. on September 6, 2019 at One Shangri-La Place in Mandaluyong City.

The award was to recognize the company for its exceptional usage of social media platforms that gives a positive impact on society and consumers.

The second award was given to Velasco who was named as the recipient of the Filipino Star Achiever Awards.

She was recognized because of her exceptional social media practice both as a skincare specialist and in business management.

“The awards show the trust given by our clients and partners throughout the years. Thank you so much for recognizing everyone’s hardwork,” she said.

Two more awards were given to Skin911 Facial and Slimming Centre during the Best Choice Awards 2019 on September 14, 2019, at the Richmonde Eastwood Hotel in Quezon City.

The company bagged the Most Outstanding Beauty, Skincare Center and Franchising while Velasco received the Seal of Excellence for the Achievers Best Choice 2019.

For updates, follow our social media accounts Skin 911 Facial and Slimming Centre on Facebook and @Skin911 on Instagram.