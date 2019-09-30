Piston-Cebu holds rally not transport strike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was no transport strike in Cebu.

Instead, members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston)-Cebu Chapter held a protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchise Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) office to express their opposition on the planned modernization of public transportation in the country that could result to the phase out of Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs).

Perez said they were unable to prepare for the holding of a transport strike because of time constraints.

“Ang mga nanguyog karon sa protesta kato ning mga driver sa Mandaue ug Lapu-lapu nga gabii mobiyahe. Kung mag strike man gud ta, magbuhat gyod tag mga stations kay panghunongon nato ang mobiyahe nga jeep. Karon, protesta lang ni amoa,” said Perez .

(The drivers who joined today’s protest are drivers from the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu who ply their routes at night. Preparing for the holding of a transport strike will take time because we have to identify stations where we will be convincing other drivers to stop from plying their designated routes. What we are doing now is a mere protest action.)

But Perez is hopeful that their grievances will still reach the attention of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Some 200 Piston-Cebu members convened across a mall at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City starting at 9 a.m. today, September 30. The group later walked to the LTFRB-7 office located a few meters away.

Perez and other piston members took turns in speaking using a mega phone. But LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. did not face the group.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Montealto expressed appreciation for drivers who continued to ply their routes during the day.

While he respect the right of Piston members, Montealto said that they are not supposed to sabotage public transportation. Holding a transport strike will not do them any good. Instead, this will only aggravate their situation.

“Kana ilang gibuhat sa ubos, ilaha ng right. If magstrike sila, matangtangan gyod sila sa ilang franchise, which is a privilege,” Montealto said.

(It is their right to protest. But if they go on strike, they risk losing their franchises which is a privilege.)

Although Piston-Cebu members did not hold a transportation strike Montealto said he will still order a review of franchises granted to operators and/or drivers who opted to cease from plying their assigned route during the day.

Perez insisted that the national government’s modernization plans is disadvantageous to PUJ operators and drivers. This will compel them to join cooperatives, consortiums or companies before they can be issued with franchises.

The modernization plans that is scheduled for implementation during the second half of 2020 is expected to cut off the source of income of poor drivers.

“Daghan na ang mga jeep nga wala na modagan sa Dumaguete tungod kay wala na miyembro sa cooperatiba. Dili nila (LTFRB) irenew ang prankisa. Kon may cooperatiba man walay mga klaro. Gusto lang mangolektag kwarta sa mga driver,” said Perez.

(Many of the PUJ drivers in Dumaguete City were no longer able to ply their routes because they are not part of cooperatives. LTFRB has already refused to renew their franchises. Others who already joined cooperatives also complained that they were not taken cared of. They were only made to pay their dues.)

Perez said they also heard similar concerns from PUJ drivers in Metro Cebu and Bohol. / dcb