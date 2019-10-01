Man gunned down in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another man was shot dead while onboard his motorcycle along H. Abellana Street corner Socorro Street in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on Monday morning, October 1, 2019.

Canduman Police station of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) immediately responded to the shooting alarm reported at around 7 a.m.

Police managed to bring the victim, identified as Jerome Suson Flores, to the Cebu North General Hospital in Talamban but he was declared dead on arrival.

Flores, who was 39 years old and from Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, was said to be onboard his motorcycle traveling south when an unidentified man, also riding a motorcycle, fired towards Flores.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Garry Vilasquez, day desk officer of Canduman police told CDN Digital, that their station investigator is still in the hospital to get more details that could help with the investigation.

The incident happened hours after two minors were shot in Lapu-Lapu City. /bmjo