Two killed in Lapu drive-by shooting

(Updated 7 a.m.) Cebu City, Philippines—Two persons were shot dead in Purok Bombshell, Barangay Babag 1, Lapu-Lapu City past 9 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019.

Initial investigation conducted by police investigator Police Master Sargeant Dan Gacoscosim revealed that the two who were gunned down were minors on board a tricycle parked in front of a convenience store.

Gacoscosim said the victims were shot by a still unidentified back rider of motorcycle-riding tandem.

He said that one of the two victims managed to ran a few meters away to a corner leading to Barangay Calawisan but then later fell to the ground and died due to gunshot wounds to his back. The other victim, died as he was shot in the head several times.

The father of one of the victims, who arrived almost an hour after the shooting, said that his son had a wife and two children.

He said his son only rented the tricycle and drove during night time and that he was not aware what trouble his son was involved in if any.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, who also rushed to the crime scene, asked the police for a swift and thorough investigation to give the justice to the victims.

Chan, meanwhile, believes the shooting is an isolated case and doesn’t mean that the city is no longer safe. /bmjo