Check out the first Pororo indoor park in PH at the Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark!

By: Rhobie A. Ruaya October 03,2019 - 09:39 AM

Last September 20, 2019, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark officially launched the first ever Pororo-themed indoor park in the Philippines.

The launching was led by chairman Justin Uy and Seoul-based ICONIX Entertainment CEO Choi Jong Il.

Uy said that he wanted to bring Pororo to Jpark because he was amazed to see how other Asians loved the ICONIX Entertainment character.

JPark’s Pororo Park is open to all tourists and visiting locals.

The indoor-themed park offers a lot of exciting activities for children and other members of their families.

Jpark has prepared more than 20 fun games and activities which include Patty’s Merry-go-round, Eddy’s Sliding Car, Pororo Train, Tutu’s 4D Rider, Sliding Ball Pool, Crong’s Jungle Gym, Rodi’s Racing Game, Digital Sketch, Pororo Fishing Zone, an Aqua Play Zone, an indoor Giant Slide and more!

Visit Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark to experience fun and magic!

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (+63 32) 494 5000 / (+63 32) 380 0000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com or email [email protected]