SM celebrates Super Kids’ Day at 66 malls nationwide

SM Supermalls kicks off Kids’ Month!

SM treats kiddie shoppers with fun and best-loved activities for the third year with the biggest and grandest #SMSuperKidsDay2019 celebration happening on October 5 (Saturday) at 66 SM Supermalls nationwide. A grand launch will be held at SM Southmall featuring royalty-themed games, activities and entertainment!

“SM serves as a place for kids and their families to create great childhood memories. This October, we are bringing more fun playtime activities in our malls nationwide as we officially begin Kids’ Month,” said Jonjon San Agustin, SM Supermalls SVP for marketing.

Fit for princes and princesses alike, SM Super Kids Day will feature free fun and play kiddie activities with countless toys, arts and crafts activities, deals on kiddie meals and items, and they can even win a friend! To unveil more surprises, shoppers may also join SuperKids Royal Dash Facebook Filter Game by simply scanning the QR code posters located in select areas in the mall and Toy Kingdom branches!

#SMSuperKidsDay2019 will be celebrated at SM BF Parañaque, SM Bicutan, SM Pasig, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM Las Piñas, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Marikina, SM Megamall, SM Muntinlupa, SM North Edsa, SM Novaliches, SM Sangandaan, SM Southmall, SM Sta. Mesa, SM Sucat, SM Angono, SM Bacoor, SM Baguio, SM Baliwag, SM Batangas, SM Cabanatuan, SM Calamba, SM Cherry Antipolo, SM Clark, SM Dagupan, SM Legazpi, SM Lemery, SM Lipa, SM Lucena, SM Marilao, SM Masinag, SM Megacenter Cabanatuan, SM Molino, SM Naga, SM Olongapo Downtown, SM Olongapo Central, SM Pampanga, SM Puerto Princesa, SM Pulilan, SM Rosales, SM Rosario, SM San Fernando, SM San Jose del Monte, SM San Mateo, SM San Pablo, SM Santa Rosa, SM Tarlac, SM Taytay, SM Telabastagan, SM Trece Martires, SM Tuguegarao, SM Urdaneta Central, SM Valenzuela, SM Bacolod, SM Cebu, SM Consolacion, SM Iloilo, SM Ormoc, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Cagayan de Oro, SM CDO Downtown Premier, SM Davao, SM General Santos, and SM Lanang Premier.

Aside from SM Super Kids Day, Kids’ Month will further delight kids and their families with shopping treats at Toy Kingdom, The SM Store, Baby Company and SM Markets plus the annual nationwide celebration of United Nations Day (October 8 to 31) and Halloween (October 18 to 31).

For more information, check out www.smsupermalls.com, or its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @smsupermalls.

