Expanded tertiary education program okayed by President Marcos
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure seeking to create pathways for working professionals to earn degrees through non-traditional means.
Marcos signed Republic Act (RA) 12124 or the Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act on Monday, allowing working professionals to earn college degrees without going through the traditional schooling methods.
The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will serve as the lead implementing agency of the new law. Its functions include deputizing higher education institutions (HEIs) with academic degrees to be opened for the ETEEAP, developing standards for a diversified mode of assessing skills, values, knowledge, and levels of competence, and granting or revocation of HEIs’ authority to implement the ETEEAP.
The CHED is also tasked with monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the ETEEAP by deputized HEIs, convening broad-based and inter-agency consultation meetings, and setting standard fees and other administrative charges for accreditation that will contribute to ETEEAP’s special account.
To ensure the effective implementation of ETEEAP, the Office of Programs and Standards Development (OPSD) under CHED will be strengthened to serve as the permanent technical secretariat for carrying out the new law’s functions.
To avail the program, applicants must be at least 23 years old at the time of application and have completed a secondary school program, as evidenced by a high school diploma or a result of the Philippine Educational Placement Test or Alternative Learning System Accreditation and Equivalency Assessment and Certification stating that the individual concerned is qualified to enter college.
Applicants must also have at least five years of aggregate work experience in the industry related to the academic degree program or discipline where equivalency of learning is sought. (PNA)
