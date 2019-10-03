Cesafi high school basketball: UV Baby Lancers edge CEC Dragons

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers survived the endgame rally of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 54-52, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Lancers, last season’s runner-up, thus extended their streak to four in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Albert John Sacayan once again led UV with 20 points while teammate Zylle Cabellon helped by chipping in seven points, six rebounds and one steal.

While UV improved to a 4-1 win-loss record, CEC evened its record to 3-3. /bmjo