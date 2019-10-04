Putin assures Duterte of support in counter-terrorism campaign

SOCHI, Russia — Russian President Vladimir Putin assured President Rodrigo Duterte that Russia will back the Philippines’ counter-terrorism efforts and initiatives.

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a Russian think thank forum here on Thursday, Putin commended Duterte for combating the threat of terrorism in the Philippines and “strengthening the potential of your security bodies.”

“We are prepared to develop our partnership when it comes to countering terrorism and share our experience and all the developments,” Putin told Duterte.

Duterte likewise underscored the importance of sustaining consultative talks to bolster the ties between the two nations.

“It is imperative to sustain these consultative dialogues and enhance our mechanism to further strengthen the foundation of our growing relationships,” he said.

“I am therefore happy with this opportunity to continue our dialogue with the view of identifying vital areas of cooperation which where we should concentrate our efforts in the coming years,” he added.

This is the fourth meeting between the two leaders and the second on Russian soil.

Duterte first visited Russia in May 2017, which was cut short due to a terror attack in Marawi City. /gsg