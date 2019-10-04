A Fusion of Taste, Flavors, and Business Opportunities at CEFBEX 2019

When it comes to showcasing the goodness of regional tastes and flavors, no other food show has consistently delivered an impressive array of food and beverage products quite like the Cebu Food and Beverage Expo (CEFBEX), which is helmed by none other than the country’s leading events and expositions organizer, Worldbex Services International (WSI).

As it returns on its 11th year, CEFBEX is back with a serious offer for anyone bold enough to come and “Experience the Fusion” of F&B innovations and business opportunities. This time around, CEFBEX is ready to serve up a presentation that centers on uncovering the latest and freshest gustatory finds as well as in forging B2B connections among entrepreneurs, investors, manufacturers, importers, and other industry players who seek to invest in the rich potential of the region’s agriculture, food, and beverage sector.

As professed by Worldbex Services International’s Managing Director, Jill Aithnie Ang, “CEFBEX not only extends an advantageous opportunity for businesses and companies but also for the local community by encouraging them to exercise an explorative approach towards their dining experiences.’’

Apart from the extensive array of products and services that will be on display, building up more excitement around CEFBEX 2019 are its highly anticipated event highlights. Read on and find out more about what to expect at this year’s CEFBEX.

Latte Art Throwdown

Presented in partnership with Allegro Beverage, coffee aficionados are sure to enjoy the first-ever CEFBEX Latte Art Throwdown. This event gathers baristas from across the region for a friendly free-pour latte art competition. Recognizing the slow but steady growth of the local coffee industry, this event not only offers show attendees a chance to witness baristas in action but also serves as a great opportunity for the local coffee community to come together.

Food Equipment, Beverages, and Specialties Galore

At this year’s show, attendees can find an extensive selection of high-quality F&B goods, products, and services. From the latest food and beverage trends, local produce, well-loved delicacies, and regional specialties to state-of-the-art F&B equipment, CEFBEX 2019 is the ultimate destination for all of one’s F&B buying needs.



Cebu Farmer’s Market

As one of the key objectives of CEFBEX, this year’s show turns the spotlight on local homegrown products with the Cebu Farmers Market. Here, attendees can enjoy a wide range of fresh world-class produce, organic and vegan food, non-food organic products, and other local goods that are uniquely produced by regional sellers.

Among the products that will be on offer include alugbati, sayote, papaya and lettuce from Arapal Cebu Organic & Natural Farmers Fisherfolk Federation; passion fruit and mini cucumbers from Dito’s; Dragon fruit, sayote, avocado, spring onions, bananas, tomatoes and pechay from Carcar

Natural Farmers; lettuce, arugula, parsely, pechay and sili from Las Estancia; brown eggs from Hat Lady Farms; bokchoy, carrot, swiss chard, camote tops and radish from Living Fields; Oyster mushrooms, milky white mushrooms, and monggo sprouts from Balay ni Kitkit and many more.

CEFBEX Culinary Cup Showdown

Making its much-awaited comeback this year is the CEFBEX Culinary Cup which features two categories namely, the Home Chef Edition and the Interschool Division. Open to all residents of Cebu with no prior professional cooking experience for the last five years nor an academic background in cooking, this year’s Home Chef Edition will be held on October 10 from 3pm to 6:30pm at the SM City Cebu Activity Center.

The competition will witness 10 participants go head to head in a kitchen battle for a chance to bring home P20,000 in cash, gift packs, and an opportunity to further their skill with free culinary courses.

Meanwhile, the Interschool Division of the Culinary Cup is open to all students across the Visayan region. And among the schools to participate at this year’s competition are the Cebu Institute Of Technology, University Of San Carlos, University Of The Visayas, University Of Cebu, Benedicto College, Phil. School Of Culinary Arts Academy, Magsaysay Center For Hospitality And Culinary Arts, The Academy For International Culinary Arts, and the University of Southern Phils. Foundation.

Free Seminars

As CEFBEX endeavors to elevate the standards of the industry, this year’s show returns with another round of the free CEFBEX Seminars. To be hosted by top practitioners and industry leaders from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Science and Technology, the goal of each seminar is to expand one’s knowledge and understanding of the current situation of the F&B industry and identify areas where business opportunities may be pursued and developed.

Ultimate Flair Challenge

Another spectacle to behold at this year’s CEFBEX, this year’s Flair Challenge is also presented in partnership with Allegro Beverage. An event that liquor enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss, the Flair Challenge gathers the region’s most talented bartenders for a dazzling display of flairtending skill and creativity. The event will be held on October 11 from 2:30pm to 6:30pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall Activity Center.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 11th Cebu Food and Beverage Expo is happening on October 10 to 13, from 10:00am to 8:00pm at the SM City Cebu Trade Hall. Admission is free. For more information, call (02) 656-9239, visit cefbex.com, or follow @CebuFoodAndBeveragesExpo on Facebook and @cefbex on Instagram.