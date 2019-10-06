Teachers from Talamban share original song composition ‘Kinabuhing Maestra’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Today, October 5, we celebrate World Teacher’s Day.

A day to celebrate our second parents’ who play a big part in molding us to the person we would want to be in the future.

On this day, we let them know how much we appreciate them and that they are like our parents, who meant a lot to us.

But this group of teachers in Talamban, Cebu wanted to turn things around as they share their daily adventures as teachers to their students in their celebration yesterday.

Roederick D. Catubay, 42, a TLE teacher from Talamban National High School, shared with CDN Digital their original composition “Kinabuhing Maestra.”

“We composed the song for almost six hours last week on September 27, together with me is Sir Harvey Glenn F. Bernas, 26, who is teaching robotics and Sir Rogelio A. Angana, 36 who is teaching Philosophy and we call our group 13CBand,” says Catubay.

The band was formed three months ago as they were asked to play during their school programs.

The four minuter song starts with the lyrics, “Sayu sa kadlawon siya mo mata magluto paras anak ug bana, pansu sa skol alas says y medya gadagan dagan kay late na siya.”

In that first stanza they tell how much sacrifice and discipline a teacher has to balance both family and work.

Watch here:

And in the last stanza of their song, they asked their students that hopefully on teacher’s day they can get a special treat from their students.

The video which was shot on September 30, inside Catubay’s shop-classroom has already been viewed 1,300 times as of October 5.

This simple song made by these talented teachers is a simple reminder of how a teacher’s life is not a walk in the park.

They try and make ends meet for both their families and the welfare of their students.

To the 13CBand from Talamban National High School, thank you for this beautiful tune and for being the voice of all the teachers out there.

Happy World Teacher’s Day to all teachers! /dbs