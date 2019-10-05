Police: No clue yet on who killed call center agent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police have no lead yet on the identity and whereabouts of the assailants of 25-year-old call center agent Jouie Lee Villagonzalo, whose body was found on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, on a bushy remote part of Sitio Cab-asan, Barangay Tagba-o, Cebu City.

In an interview with CDN Digital this Saturday, October 5, Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police chief, said that they don’t have any persons of interest yet as they are still in the process of gathering information about the background of the victim, outside of what was provided by his family.

Taneo disclosed that the family of Villagonzalo could not point at any person who might benefit from his death or someone they have heard who had a personal grudge against him.

“Wala man silay nahibal-an kinsay kontra ani niya (They don’t have any idea who his enemies were),” said Taneo.

Quoting the testimony of the family members, Taneo said it was unlikely for Villagonzalo to be involved in any illegal activity because he would usually just go home straight from work.

Assessing that Villagonzalo’s family has no clue on who might have a motive to kill him, Taneo said they moved their investigation outside the family and have started to interview individuals who were acquainted with Villagonzalo, including those he was working with.

However, Taneo did not divulge the details as to what they have so far gathered, saying they are yet to put the pieces together.

According to Taneo, they are also looking into robbery as one of the motives since Villagonzalo was found tied up on the feet and lying face down near a tree but without any personal belongings, such as a bag, cellular phone or a wallet, which he could be carrying with him prior to the incident as the police believed he came from a night shift work.

As a respond of the challenge of Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, to strengthen patrols in the remote areas of the barangays in Cebu City, Taneo said they have set up checkpoints in the highway near the area of the incident as well as in Barangay Talamban.

He added that they also kept on coming back to the residents near the crime scene hoping that they could encourage witnesses to come out and testify about what they knew about the crime. /elb