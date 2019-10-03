Body found in Cebu City mountain barangay identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The dead body found in the mountain barangay of Tagba-o in Cebu City on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, has been identified.

Louisito Villagonzalo positively identified the body as that of his son, Joey Lee Villagonzalo, a 25-year-old call center agent from Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Police Captain Jonathan Taneo, the chief of the Talamban Police Station, told CDN Digital that Louisito went to the Talamban Police Station to check if the body belonged to his missing son.

Louisito confirmed that the dead body was Joey Lee’s. He was found wearing a black shirt and red shorts with his feet tied.

As of press time, the police has yet to interview Louisito on the details of his son going missing, and the possible reason for the killing.

Taneo said they need the statement of Louisito to help with the investigation.

“Kailangan kaayo namo mahibal-an kung unsay background aning biktima kay sa pagkakaron blanko pa ta. (We need to know the background of the victim because as of now we do not know the motives of his killing),” said Taneo in a phone interview.

Joey Lee was found dead along the Sitio Cab-asan road in Barangay Tagba-o, a mountain barangay.

Motorists found him tied up on the feet lying face down near a tree.

Residents in the area coule not identify him as a resident and police suspects he was thrown there after being killed. /bmjo