UC evens record to 3-3 heading to second round

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters capped their first round campaign with a 79-66 demolition of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 79-66, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win allowed the UC Webmasters to even its win-loss record to 3-3 and end their first round campaign at the third spot in a tie with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

UC was led by its foreign student athlete Tosh Sesay with 20 points.

The loss had CIT-U Wildcats finishing at the bottom rung with a 1-5 card, alongside last year’s runner-up University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

USJ-R and USPF were playing at press time.