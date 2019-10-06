Robredo hopes PNP leaders can save institution’s reputation

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo hopes the leaders of the Philippine National Police (PNP) can save the reputation of the institution and not try to protect those contributing to tarnishing its image, particularly now with the so-called ninja cops controversy hounding it.

“The challenge is on its leadership. How will they respond given the evidence? That’s what we are waiting for,” Robredo, speaking in Filipino, said in an interview with reporters in Naga. “I hope they rise up to the challenge to save the institution’s reputation, not that of the few who tarnish the reputation of the entire ranks.”

Robredo also lamented how the case would affect police officers properly doing their duties.

“I’ve always said this: I know a lot of police officers who are decent and honorable. It’s saddening that when issues like this arise — when those are decent are affected,” she said.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former head of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), has recently testified in Senate hearings that several police officers made millions from recycled crystal seized in a raid in Mexico, Pampanga in November 2013.

Some 38 kilograms of shabu and a “substantial” amount of cash were supposedly seized in that operation but a separate probe by the CIDG showed that the seized shabu amounted to 200 kilograms.

