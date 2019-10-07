Trying not to be a toxic person? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sometimes life throws us one too many lemons and most of the time we let it get into us.

Then we become the person we never wanted to be in the first place— the toxic one.

Read more: Dealing with toxic people

Just like the challenges life throws at us, there are also ways to keep your chill and never to be that toxic one in the group.

Here’s a list of how you don’t turn into a toxic person:

Slow down, go with your own pace— life is not a competition. So what if others are enjoying the perks of life while you are still building your ladder to success. Always put in mind that a healthy competition is good but crab mentality isn’t. Take it one step at a time. Everything should not be an issue— one small thing should be left to just be a small thing, not make it bigger. We become toxic when we always color things out. It’s when we think that everyone’s pinning you down. Let it go, move on and live your life stress-free. Detoxify from social media— the culture of jealousy is all over social media. The life we see others get to live and the posts our “friends” post make us feel like everything is about us or you! That’s not what you need to see every day. So if a day or two without social media helps, do it! Block those people who you find “toxic” online, promise, it will do you good. Celebrate others’ success— it is not always you! So, celebrate the little things others are happy about. Celebrate your officemate’s promotion or your classmate’s good grades. You will have your own time to be celebrated too, so as of now, be the best cheerleader. Always communicate— if you feel like there too many issues in your place, open your communication lines. You can always solve things if you talk about it upfront and never behind each other’s back. So if you think something should be talked about, talk about it.

In our lives today when stress and dreams collide we often forget to remain calm and often lash out and become the person we never wanted to be.

Never allow toxic traits to eat you alive, hold it back by taking a break and by breathing in and out and let positivity flow through you. /dbs